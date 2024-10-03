Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,620 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 408,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 401,510 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,703,000.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

EVTR stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.