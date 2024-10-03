Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,295 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,241 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WaFd by 21.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. WaFd’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAFD

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.