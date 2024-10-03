Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.