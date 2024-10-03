Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.96% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 320,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 219,724 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

MUSI stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

