Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,416 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $34.24 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

