Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,882 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 179.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reik & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTF opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $65.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

