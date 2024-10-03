Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

