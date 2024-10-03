Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,344,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,601,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,845,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

