Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Orange by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orange by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Orange Stock Down 1.9 %

ORAN stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

