Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $21,281,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.56. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

