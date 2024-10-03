Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,296 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,260,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 129,925 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,000,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

