Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,823 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

EDIV opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

