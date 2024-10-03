Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $68.64 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $69.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

