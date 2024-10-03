Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,236 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Constellium Trading Down 1.6 %

CSTM opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

