EOG Resources (EOG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/1/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $167.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $159.00 to $158.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $169.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:EOG opened at $128.89 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

