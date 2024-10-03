EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

