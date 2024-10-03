EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

