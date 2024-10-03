EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGK stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

