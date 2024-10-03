EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after buying an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after buying an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after buying an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after buying an additional 580,440 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.