EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

