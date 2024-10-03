EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE HPE opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

