EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,877,000 after purchasing an additional 212,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $120.43.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

