EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

