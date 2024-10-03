EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 62,803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,662,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

