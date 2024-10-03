EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

