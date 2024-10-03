EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.82 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

