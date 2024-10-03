EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

