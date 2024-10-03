EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,715 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

