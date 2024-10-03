EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 945 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

