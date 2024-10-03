EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $235.36 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.