EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.