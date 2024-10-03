EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average is $142.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

