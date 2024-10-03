EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $273.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

