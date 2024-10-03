EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $126.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.