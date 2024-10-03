EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,719 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

