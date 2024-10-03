EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Granite FO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,774,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

