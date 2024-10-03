EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 62.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.32.

EPAM opened at $196.00 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

