Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($7.15) per share.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 154.18% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ASND opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
