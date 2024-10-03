Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 2nd (AAPL, AGL, ALOT, ATO, BAC, DGICA, DOX, DXCM, ESCA, FBIZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $247.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $376.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

