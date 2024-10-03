Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 2nd (AAPL, AGL, ALOT, ATO, BAC, DGICA, DOX, DXCM, ESCA, FBIZ)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $247.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $376.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

