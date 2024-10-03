Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 2nd (AAPL, AGL, ALOT, ATO, BAC, DGICA, DOX, DXCM, ESCA, FBIZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 2nd:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $247.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $376.00.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
