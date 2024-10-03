Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 3rd (AAOI, ARCB, BMWYY, ENS, EQT, EVGO, GIII, IMBBY, IVT, RTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 3rd:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $129.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $109.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

