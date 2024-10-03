Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 3rd (AAOI, ARCB, BMWYY, ENS, EQT, EVGO, GIII, IMBBY, IVT, RTX)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 3rd:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $129.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $109.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.