Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Shares Up 6.7%

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.