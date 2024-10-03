Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Shares Up 6.7%

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

