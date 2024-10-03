Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.33 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 149.80 ($2.00). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.01), with a volume of 902,792 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Essentra Stock Performance

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.22 million, a PE ratio of 7,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essentra

In other Essentra news, insider Scott Fawcett bought 10,479 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £14,880.18 ($19,903.93). 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Featured Articles

