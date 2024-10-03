Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova Sells 1,800 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 119,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,080. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

About Candel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

