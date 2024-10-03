Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova Sells 1,800 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 119,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,080. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
