ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Up 0.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US companies. SCDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.