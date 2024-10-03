ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 0.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $41.80. 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

