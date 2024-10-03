ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

