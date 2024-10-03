ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Up 0.2%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.95. 2,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.4462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

