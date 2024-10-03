Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $39,862.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $39,862.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00.

ETSY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after buying an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after buying an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

