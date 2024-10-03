Evercore ISI Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,350.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Mizuho upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,169.38.

AZO stock traded down $25.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,057.59. 23,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,519. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,012.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AutoZone by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

