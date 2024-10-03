Evercore ISI Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $122.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRW. TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

